Jasmine Tookes Is Engaged! See Her 7-Carat Diamond Ring

A super diamond for a supermodel!
Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes is engaged to Snapchat exec Juan David Borrero, she announced on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 24.
"Si, mi amor! We're engaged!!!" she wrote.
Borrero certainly knows his way around a jewelry store, wowing the model with a 7-carat oval diamond ring by Ritani.
He popped the question on Monday, surprising Tookes with a spontaneous trip and blindfolding her along the way. They stopped at the place where they met—Rose Cafe in Venice, Calif.—before boarding a plane to Page, Ariz.
Tookes told Vogue, "He knows me so well that he had Popeye's catered—I was in heaven!" She continued, "Then we hopped on a helicopter which flew us to the most beautiful, otherworldly-like secluded place in the middle of the desert rocks in Utah. It was just us."
In the desertscape, the pair sipped champagne and enjoyed a charcuterie board (what else?!) before he escorted her to a lookout nearby. On the ground, she saw rocks spelling out "WYMM?" because of course a tech mogul would use an acronym for "Will you marry me?"
"As I was processing this, I heard a drone flying from above which had a string hanging from it with a small black pouch below," Tookes said.
The 29-year-old continued, "This is how the ring was delivered to him. As the drone approached, he reached into the pouch pulled out the box and went on one knee. I was in complete disbelief and immediately burst into tears because this was something I did not expect."
"After lots of happy tears, I obviously said yes, and this was honestly the best day I could've ever imagined," Tookes said. "We are very excited and looking forward to a future filled with lots of love and happiness."
Model Kelsey Merritt wished them well on social media, writing, "Finally!!!!! You two are perfect for each other!" Dumplin' actress Georgie Flores, model Shanina Shaik and model Helen Owen also congratulated the lovebirds.
As for her bling, "Jasmine has been a fan of Ritani for years," said Ria Papasifakis, Vice President of Revenue at Ritani, in an interview with People. "We have been her go-to jeweler for red carpet events. Her mother, celebrity stylist Cary Robinson, has used Ritani jewelry to dress high-profile clients." Her engagement ring is reportedly worth $250,000.
The couple, together for four years, plans to tie the knot in Borrero's native Ecuador.
They've already visited the country together in February 2019. The 30-year-old entrepreneur wrote on Instagram at the time, "Thank you for bringing so much happiness into my life I love you," while wishing Tookes a happy birthday at Ciudad Mitad del Mundo monument.
The pair is also close with Snap co-founder Evan Spiegel and model Miranda Kerr, who married in 2017. They were all together in December for Tookes' "A J&J Holiday" party—and perhaps they'll be at the destination wedding!