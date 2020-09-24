Kirby Jenner Reveals What He'll Do Once KUWTK Goes Off the Air

Kirby Jenner is planning his next career move.

With Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end in 2021, Kendall Jenner's "fraternal twin brother" stopped by The Soup Wednesday and discussed his plans for the future. Of course, Kirby didn't come empty handed as he brought host Jade Catta-Preta a Kim Kardashian-approved salad.

"My sister Kimberly told me to bring you a salad," the Quibi personality stated. "So, you can just take that, you can shake it as much as you want."

As he continued, Kirby revealed that famed momager Kris Jenner has been "up my butt about chipping in with the family bills." Per Kirby, his amateur modeling career hasn't been "lucrative" for him.

Kirby explained, "So, I've been watching a ton of reality TV to get inspired on my next career move."

During a segment, dubbed "Kirby's Korner," the amateur model walked through the reality TV moments that have inspired him.

Unsurprisingly, one of the inspiring moments came from the KUWTK season 19 premiere.