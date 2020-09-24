Missy Elliott’s New Haircut Is a Nostalgic Ode to the '90s

BREAKING

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik
Missy Elliott debuted a new haircut and it’s a nostalgic remix to a familiar look. Keep scrolling to see the new ‘do!

The queen of iconic looks is serving major ‘90s vibes. 

Missy Elliott debuted a new haircut on Instagram that's guaranteed to turn heads. The 49-year-old producer posted a short video—featuring Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later"—showcasing a super short pixie cut. 

"Welp back to my short hair days," read the caption, "just for a lil bit  @kellonderyck @themuaalex." For long-time fans, the look may actually be recognizable, as the ‘do is reminiscent of the rapper's "Supa Dupa Fly" era of the late ‘90s. 

This isn't the first time that the "Lose Control" artist has caused a commotion around her hair either. In fact, on the cover of her 2019 EP Iconology, she donned a gigantic ponytail composed of small braids that spelled out her name in cursive lettering. Both looks were created by celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck. 

Kellon told Vogue that the massive braid took hours to create and was entirely his idea, with Missy being one of the last to know of the look.  

3 Celebrity Hairstyles That Are Making a Comeback

"It took hot gluing a thousand braids together to create the mold for the ‘Missy' cover art," he shared. "I decided to see if the look was even worth finishing for the morning and [FaceTimed] Missy for approval. When she gave me the green light, I powered through the rest and created what you see now."

He added, "When she got to the set, we braided her in and the rest is now history. The mission was accomplished."

Is the new pixie cut a hint at a new, iconic project on the way? Fans will have to wait and see. 

