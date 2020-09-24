BREAKING

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik
Gigi & Zayn's BabyFather of the BrideChristina AnsteadVideosPhotos

Selena Gomez Proudly Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scar in Bathing Suit Photo

Selena Gomez's friend Francia Raisa donated the kidney that saved her life back in 2017.

By Kaitlin Reilly Sep 24, 2020 7:26 PMTags
Selena GomezCelebrities
Related: Selena Gomez Proudly Shows Off Kidney Transplant Scar

Selena Gomez won't hide her kidney transplant scar anymore. 

On Thursday, Sept. 24, Selena—who received a kidney transplant from friend and Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa in 2017 following complications from lupus—shared an emotional message to Instagram along with a bathing suit photo that showed off her scar. 

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar," Selena wrote. "I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I'm proud of that."

The actress added that she was proud of swimwear company La'Mariette, whose suit she is wearing in the photo, for their underlying message that "all bodies are beautiful." 

While Selena's scar was seen in paparazzi photos in 2018, this is the first time that the "Lose You To Love Me" singer has revealed her scar on social media. 

Selena previously commemorated her life-saving surgery in another way: In January of 2020, she talked about getting a tattoo of the date of her surgery in an interview with Capitol FM radio in the U.K. 

photos
Selena Gomez's Most Candid Quotes

Francia has the same ink, Selena shared.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

2
Exclusive

Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's First Days With Their Baby Girl

3

Why Demi Lovato's Fans Think Her Max Ehrich Romance Is in Trouble

The 13 Reasons Why producer, whose latest album Rare is her most raw and emotional to date, also recently opened up about her bipolar diagnosis on Miley CyrusBright Minded Instagram series. 

"I wanted to know everything about [bipolar disorder] and it took the fear away," Selena explained to her former Disney Channel co-star. "When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms and my mom bought me all these different books on thunderstorms, so she's like, 'The more that you educate yourself on this, the more that you're not gonna be afraid' and it completely worked and that's kind of something that helps me big time."

If there's one thing Selena learned from the past few years of challenges, it's the power in staying vulnerable. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

2
Exclusive

Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's First Days With Their Baby Girl

3

Why Demi Lovato's Fans Think Her Max Ehrich Romance Is in Trouble

4

Netflix Just Answered Your Father of the Bride Part 3 Questions

5

Colton Underwood Spotted for the First Time Since Restraining Order

Latest News

Ashley Graham Makes Return to the Runway 8 Months After Giving Birth

Why Demi Lovato's Fans Think Her Max Ehrich Romance Is in Trouble

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's Saved All of Her Red Carpet Looks for Apple

Exclusive

Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's First Days With Their Baby Girl

Exclusive

Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin Talk Sex Addiction, RHOBH & More

Jasmine Tookes Is Engaged! See Her 7-Carat Diamond Ring

Kirby Jenner Reveals What He'll Do Once KUWTK Goes Off the Air