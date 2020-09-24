Mandy Moore Is Pregnant: See Her Epic Love Story With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is about to embark on a journey to remember.

In case you missed the big news, the This Is Us star announced on Sept. 24 that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband and Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," Mandy wrote on Instagram while debuting her baby bump.

The happy announcement comes almost two years after the couple said "I Do" in front of family and close friends in Los Angeles. And while the pair may not be the most public with their love story, both Mandy and Taylor can't help but showcase their love for one another.

Whether performing together on Instagram or enjoying quality time together in quarantine, the duo's chemistry can't be denied.

"He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner," Moore told Glamour in October 2018. "He's going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."