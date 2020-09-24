Pretty Little Liars Reboot Original Sin Is Officially Coming to HBO Max

Brace yourselves, Little Liars. The reboot is officially coming.
HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a new scandalous, murderous series from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. It's set within the existing PLL universe but all about a brand new group of liars tormented by a brand new version of A.
Here's the official series description:
"Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls—a brand-new set of Little Liars—find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe—in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars."
As if the original show weren't horrific enough!
Aguirre Sacasa is writing and executive producing the series alongside Lindsay Calhoon Bring, who also worked on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the franchise continues to be inspired by Sara Shepard's popular book series.
In a statement, Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring promised to honor the show that started it all.
"We're such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different," they said. "So we're leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements."
In a brief teaser, A tells us, "It's not what you think, bitches."
Pretty Little Liars aired on ABC Family/Freeform from 2010 to 2017 and starred Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson and Sasha Pieterse. It spawned two spinoffs that each only lasted a season—the ghost-filled Ravenswood and the surveillance-themed Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.
While we were initially hesitant to get excited about a Riverdale-esque Pretty Little Liars, we've now come around and we're in. In fact, we're gonna need it ASAP, thanks.