BREAKING

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik
Gigi & Zayn's BabyFather of the BrideChristina AnsteadVideosPhotos

Demi Moore Is Headed to Amazon: What to Know About Her Steamy New Role

Amazon has tapped G.I. Jane star Demi Moore as the lead and executive producer of an adaptation of her Dirty Diana podcast.

By Jonathan Borge Sep 24, 2020 4:35 PMTags
TVDemi MooreCelebritiesPodcasts
Related: "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore

Demi Moore is gearing up for what could be her most daring role to date.

Deadline reports that the 57-year-old actress, best known for ‘90s and early-aughts films such as Ghost, G.I. Jane, and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, is headed to Amazon to star in and serve as executive producer for an adaptation of Dirty Diana, the QCode podcast she narrates. Since its debut this summer, the podcast has secured a top-10 spot in Apple's Fiction list. 

Dirty Diana follows Diana, a married woman who behind closed doors runs an exotic website for women to share "intimate sexual fantasies," reads the podcast description. According to Deadline, it's loosely inspired by the marriage of the podcast creator Shana Feste, who will also direct the new Amazon series. 

Details surrounding production, a premiere date and casting remain sparse, but the podcast itself featured a lineup of A-list cameos. Among them? Melanie Griffith, Carmen Ejogo, Max Greenfield, Lena Dunham and Gwendoline Christie, to name a few. 

photos
Demi Moore & Ashton Kutcher: Romance Recap

Moore has most recently worked on Peacock's Brave New World and Songbird, the latter following Michael Bay's thriller about a pandemic (too soon?).

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

2

James Corden Addresses Rumors About Replacing Ellen DeGeneres

3

Netflix Just Answered Your Father of the Bride Part 3 Questions

Matt Baron for Shutterstock

In 2019, Moore also released a tell-memoir titled Inside Out in which she addressed everything from her childhood trauma to her relationship with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.

She opened up about the decision to write the book during an appearance on The Tonight Show, telling Jimmy Fallon the idea came after asking herself tough questions such as, "How did I get here? Where I came from, what my life was—how have I had the life that I've had?"

It sounds like Dirty Diana is the perfect escape for Moore. And fans will soon be able to sit back and get lost too. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

2

Kentucky Native George Clooney Reacts to Breonna Taylor Decision

3

Netflix Just Answered Your Father of the Bride Part 3 Questions

4

James Corden Addresses Rumors About Replacing Ellen DeGeneres

5

Cardi B Reveals She Has Plenty of Dating Options After Offset Split

Latest News

Watch Lizzo Play "Kiss, Marry, Cuddle" With Harry Styles & More Stars

Demi Moore Is Headed to Amazon: What to Know About Her Steamy New Role

Dr. 90210's Surgeons Take on Vaginal Cosmetic Surgery & More!

KUWTK Superfan Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to the Show Ending

Cardi B Reveals She Has Plenty of Dating Options After Offset Split

This Is Us Season 5 Will Air Sooner Than You Think

Tyra Banks Sends a Message to Haters Amid DWTS Criticism