Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik
Keeping Up With the Kardashians Superfan Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to News the Show Is Ending

Millie Bobby Brown isn't ready to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The self-professed KUWTK superfan is finally sounding off on the recent news that the hit E! series will end in 2021 after seasons 19 and 20.

"It's very sad. I'm so sad," the 16-year-old actress told Variety's "The Big Ticket" podcast while promoting her new Netflix film Enola Holmes. "I've been watching them for years, but everything must come to an end."

When asked what she'll miss most about KUWTK, the Strangers Things star shared, "Everything. I mean, just the fact that they are very funny. Oh, my gosh, I'm going to miss lots. I enjoyed it so much. Every Sunday night, I was obsessed."

Brown first revealed her passion for the Kardashian-Jenner family back in 2017 during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

"I'm obsessed with them," Brown said. "I follow them on social media. I think that they are just like really great. They're so entertaining. They have their own like language. Like instead of saying I swear they're like 'Bible!' And then they're like, ‘Okurrr!' It means like OK. It's like, 'Okurrr!'"

The very next day after Brown's interview aired, the famous family responded with a series of loving tweets.

"It's a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown!" Khloe Kardashian wrote in November 2017. "#Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE."

Millie responded, "Omg... I was on a plane and the stress watching the airplane mode not going off to tweet this!! Thank you and much love to all of u guys."

Kris Jenner also tweeted, "I love you @milliebbrown, you are so adorable! Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!! @jimmyfallon #Okurrr."

Thankfully Brown can watch plenty more KUWTK as season 19 is currently airing on E! before the final 20th season premieres next year!

Binge Keeping Up With the Kardashians any time on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, Sept. 17, only on E!

