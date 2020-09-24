BREAKING

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik
This Is Us Bumped Up the Season 5 Premiere Date: Here’s When the Pearsons Will Return

Season five of This Is Us is gearing up to premiere two weeks earlier than its originally schedule date. Find out when the Big Three are returning to your screen.

All good things are worth waiting for—and the countdown for the return of This Is Us luckily just got shorter.

Season five of the beloved NBC drama will kick off two weeks earlier than expected, with a two-hour premiere set for Tuesday, Oct. 27 starting at 9 p.m. ET, according to Variety. The Pearsons were gearing up to originally make a comeback on Nov. 11, however, the schedule has been shifted for viewers desperate to know what's in store for the Big Three.

Despite setbacks related to the coronavirus pandemic, production for season five was slated to begin Thursday, Sept. 24, according to Deadline. In August, creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to reveal that we'll find the central characters—played by Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Justin Hartleytackling the coronavirus itself, noting he's "very proud" of the show's writers and the plot they've created.

While fans know that Fogelman has had the series ending planned for some time, the time jump at the end of season four left viewers with a ton of unanswered questions. 

The Future of This Is Us

A solid chunk of season four's storylines focused on giving fans nuggets of information about what life for the Pearsons is like in 2032 and 2050, once Kate and Toby's kids are adults.

Last week, Ron Cephas Jones took home the 2020 Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for playing William Hill.

What will happen in season five? We'll have to wait and see. Until then, scroll down to see all the fall 2020 premiere dates.

