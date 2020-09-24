Tim McGraw Reveals the Hilarious Reason Why His Daughter Is So "Over" Him and Faith Hill

Tim McGraw's daughter is entirely over quarantining with the parents.
The Grammy award-winning singer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, Sept. 23. to promote his newest single "I Called Mama" off his latest studio album Here on Earth. He semi-jokingly told the host how he's speaking from the one room he's allowed in in his house.
"I'm in the one room I'm still allowed in," Tim said looking around. "I've been shuffled from room to room and finally allowed to settle in this room and stay here until I'm called out." Though Tim and his wife of 24 years Faith Hill have three daughters together—Gracie McGraw, Audrey Caroline McGraw, and Maggie Elizabeth McGraw,—only the youngest, 18-year-old Audrey is still staying in the family home in Nashville, Tennessee.
"We had all of our girls here this summer for about four weeks, we had everybody here. It was a lot of fun. We played games, we cooked dinner, we watched movies, we had a great time," he shared. "Now, all we have is our youngest daughter still here who graduated high school this year. My other two are out in California."
With her sisters gone, apparently Audrey is "very tired" of her parents. Tim explained that since the teen has graduated and with everything closed, she's been stuck with him and Faith. The family has taken about three road trips together throughout the summer and the proud dad confessed, "She's been on three trips with us, about 16-hour a day drives, listening to my music and listening to dad jokes. She's really over us."
He even added that Faith has been over him "for at least 20 years" out of their marriage to which Jimmy Kimmel joked, "Sounds like things have really taken a bad turn for you, Tim."
Hang in there, Tim.