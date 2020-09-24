Emmys Best DressedVanessa BryantThe HillsKristin CavallariVideosPhotos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome a Baby Girl: Relive Their Journey to Parenthood

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents! The former One Direction member shared the news that their first child, a baby girl, had finally arrived. See their road to parenthood below!

By Alyssa Morin Sep 24, 2020 2:44 AMTags
It's a party of three! 

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents. The supermodel and former One Direction member announced the sweet and special news that they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Zayn shared on Twitter on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," he continued. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"

At this time, the couple is keeping their newborn daughter's name to themselves.

It was only four months ago that Gigi confirmed the pregnancy news during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms," she said at the time. "But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

photos
2020 Celebrity Babies

From a glam maternity photoshoot to sharing glimpses of her pregnancy on social media, the 25-year-old star was soaking up every moment of her pregnancy.

Last month, a source told E! News the couple was cherishing this time together. "Zayn and Gigi are really excited," the insider previously shared, adding, "and have been loving this experience together."

The dynamic duo has been together on-and-off since late 2015, however, with their little one finally here, it's clear their relationship is stronger than ever. Relive their romance and journey to becoming parents in our gallery below!

Maciel / Roger / BACKGRID
Are They or Aren't They?

Hadid and Malik spark romance rumors after they were seen leaving an American Music Awards after-party together in Nov. 2015.

Instagram
Instagram Official

The couple confirm their relationship on social media in Dec. 2015. 

Luti Media
Video Vixens

Hot, hot, hot! The supermodel co-stars in Zayn's "Pillowtalk" music video, and the rest is history! 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Cuties

During their first joint red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in May 2016, Hadid embraces her love with some sweet PDA.

Instagram
Cozy Time

Back in the early days of their relationship, the lovebirds snuggle with a kitty. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Brief Farewell

Gigi and Zayn's relationship hits a rough patch in June 2016 when they briefly split. Just days later, they're very much back on

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Doe-Eyed Duo

 In Sept. 2016, the young couple looks very much in love at the Versus Versace show in London.

NIGNY / Splash News
Showing Some Street Style

Always the fashionable duo, the couple depart from Hadid's New York apartment looking chic.

Instagram
Mwah!

The former One Direction band member gave his lady a kiss on her 22nd birthday in 2017.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Birthday Kisses

The lovebirds share another sweet kiss on the model's birthday in April 2017.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Missing Mine

The IMG model rests her head on her beau's in a post she captioned, "missing mine."

Instagram
Celebrating Eid Mubarak

Proud moms Yolanda Hadid and Trisha Malik celebrate the holiday with their children in September 2017. 

Instagram
Together Forever

One word: Aww

Instagram
Enjoying Some Spooktacular Fun

Spider Man and Cat Woman to the rescue! The couple channel their inner super heroes for Halloween. 

Instagram
Two Years Down

In honor of their second anniversary in Nov. 2017, Zigi share a romantic smooch. 

Instagram
Showered With Love

Gigi shares a sweet video of herself with Zayn on his 25th birthday in 2018. 

Splash News
Birthday in Black

The stylish duo leaves Zayn's 25th Men in Black-themed birthday party hand-in-hand in New York City.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
It's Over

After two years together, Gigi and Zayn go their separate ways in March 2018.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul," Malik tweets at the time. "I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all."

Instagram Stories
On-Again, Off-Again

But just a few months later, the fashion model and the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer confirm they're back together with a cozy photo posted on Hadid's Instagram Story in June.

Twitter
They're ''Back in Touch''

Back in November 2019, Hadid was reconnecting with her former flame after being romantically linked with the former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. An E! News source said that the supermodel "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together." The source also shared, "They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual." 

 

 

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Spending Time Apart?

In January 2019, the two were rumored to be "spending time apart" after split speculation. A source informed E! News that the former One Direction member and the Victoria's Secret model "have been spending apart since early November." The insider said the two of them "think it's best for the sake of their relationship right now."

DEBY/AKM-GSI
Celebrating Zayn's Birthday Together

After officially calling it quits in 2018, the pair reconciled December 2019 and rung in the new year together. In January 2020, the two celebrated Malik's 27th birthday in New York city. "Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance. She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."

 

Instagram
Valentine's Day

It's officially official. In February 2020, the model confirmed that her on-again-off-again relationship with Malik is back on with a sweet Valentine's Day post. Taking place on her @gisposible account, where the model shows off her love of photography with her disposable camera, the 25-year-old shared a snapshot of Malik from one of their previous adventures. "HEY VALENTINE," she captioned the picture. "Z on the farm. December 2019."

AKM-GSI
A Party of Three

On April 28, 2020, it was revealed that Hadid and Malik were expecting their first child together

Instagram
Proud Parents

The two lovebirds are officially parents to a baby girl! The former One Direction member shared the news on Twitter on Sept. 23. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote, "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"

Gigi has yet to comment on the baby news. But knowing the supermodel, it's only a matter of time!

