Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome a Baby Girl: Relive Their Journey to Parenthood

It's a party of three!
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents. The supermodel and former One Direction member announced the sweet and special news that they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.
"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Zayn shared on Twitter on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," he continued. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"
At this time, the couple is keeping their newborn daughter's name to themselves.
It was only four months ago that Gigi confirmed the pregnancy news during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms," she said at the time. "But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."
From a glam maternity photoshoot to sharing glimpses of her pregnancy on social media, the 25-year-old star was soaking up every moment of her pregnancy.
Last month, a source told E! News the couple was cherishing this time together. "Zayn and Gigi are really excited," the insider previously shared, adding, "and have been loving this experience together."
The dynamic duo has been together on-and-off since late 2015, however, with their little one finally here, it's clear their relationship is stronger than ever. Relive their romance and journey to becoming parents in our gallery below!
Gigi has yet to comment on the baby news. But knowing the supermodel, it's only a matter of time!