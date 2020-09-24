Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Attention Upper East Siders, Jessica Szohr is pregnant!

On Sept. 23, the Gossip Girl star announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Brad Richardson. Jessica showed off her growing baby bump in a sweet black and white snapshot shared to Instagram.

"Full of joy!" the 35-year-old actress captioned the moment.

Jessica, who starred on The CW teen drama for four seasons as Vanessa Abrams, was flooded with well wishes from her celebrity pals. "Love you guys!" Zoey Deutch commented, while Erin Foster wrote, "Congrats!!! You'll be the most amazing mom!"

"Holy congrats!!" Ashley Greene also gushed. "I'm so so happy for you." Nina Dobrev wrote, "The bun is out of the oven! Finally! (Well... figuratively, not literally. It's still cookin')"

Jessica first revealed her romance with the professional hockey player in March 2019. However, according to Us Weekly, Jessica and Brad began dating earlier that year. Since then, the star has kept fans up to date on their relationship with plenty of photos.