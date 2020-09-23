Emmys Best DressedVanessa BryantThe HillsKristin CavallariVideosPhotos

Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez Bond Over the Upside of Their Kids Learning Virtually

Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez chat about the current state of parenting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez may be two of the most famous women in the world, but at home, the powerhouse women are known simply as "mom."

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, they're able to do a lot more hands-on parenting than their normally busy schedules would allow. In a new Instagram video about the importance of getting out and voting in the upcoming election, the two women discussed the upside to having their kids at home while attending school virtually. 

"Things are confusing, not quite safe," Michelle admitted about how her two daughters - Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19 - cannot return to their college campus. "I'm just glad they're staying put, even if they're sick of me!"

Malia is currently studying at Harvard University, while Sasha attends the University of Michigan

Jennifer, whose children Emme and Maximilian, 12, are in 7th grade, said that she also feels lucky she can keep her kids close. 

"Honestly, in that sense, it's been the best thing, to spend so much time with them instead of traveling so much like I always do," explained J.Lo. 

While the Hustlers star said her kids are eager to get back to school because they "miss their friends," she shared:

"It's a benefit in disguise. We've gotten to know one another in a different way than we ever have, even though I'm so close to them and they're like attached to my hip, it's still, this time, because everything slowed down so much, we became more of a family than we were before." 

One activity that Jennifer is participating in with her kids? Family photoshoots! On Labor Day, Jennifer shared a picture of her and soon-to-be husband Alex Rodriguez, along with the pair's children. Naturally, they all wore white in honor of the classic Labor Day fashion rule. (That's meant to be broken, of course.) 

While we don't know how long Jennifer and Michelle's children will need to virtually learn from home, at least it comes with invaluable family time. 

