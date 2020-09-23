Checking In on The Hills Cast: See Where Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and More Stars Are Now

It's been a decade since The Hills ended. However, fans still can't get enough of the friendships (and frenemies) formed on the MTV hit.

Take Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, for instance. The former co-stars virtually reunited for a recent episode of Dear Media's With Whit podcast and answered the questions loyal followers have been wanting to know for years—including whether the two are still friends.

"My answer to them is always … it's friends that you went to college with," Port said. "Like, good friends that you had really special experiences with, that you always have love for, but that you don't always keep in touch with."

Conrad seemed to agree.

"I think, like, what you said is perfectly describing it," she added. "I have so much love in my heart for you and, like, we shared this really weird, unique thing and I think it is, it's like old college friends … I'll always remember you like that and I'll never have that with anybody else."