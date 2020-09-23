Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

All good things must come to an end, and no one is feeling that more than Christina Anstead.

Just last week, the HGTV star announced that she and husband Ant Anstead decided to end their relationship after less than two years of marriage.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina shared in an Instagram post on Sept. 18. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Last September, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Hudson London Anstead. Christina was already a proud mom to two children, Taylor El Moussa, 10, and Brayden El Moussa, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant also has two kids, Amelie and Archie, from a previous relationship.

While the pair's breakup came as a total surprise to their loyal fan base, a source tells E! News "Christina is very disappointed" as well.