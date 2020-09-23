Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

All good things must come to an end, and no one is feeling that more than Christina Anstead.
Just last week, the HGTV star announced that she and husband Ant Anstead decided to end their relationship after less than two years of marriage.
"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina shared in an Instagram post on Sept. 18. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
Last September, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Hudson London Anstead. Christina was already a proud mom to two children, Taylor El Moussa, 10, and Brayden El Moussa, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant also has two kids, Amelie and Archie, from a previous relationship.
While the pair's breakup came as a total surprise to their loyal fan base, a source tells E! News "Christina is very disappointed" as well.
"Bringing home the new baby was extremely difficult and challenging," the source explains. "It's been a very difficult year with a lot of hard times."
According to the source, Christina didn't expect her romance with Ant to fizzle out so quickly.
"She never thought she was going to get a divorce so soon," adds the source. "She tried to give it more of a chance but it became very clear that it wasn't going to work."
While Christina and Ant have called it quits, it appears they are keeping things cordial. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the English television presenter shared a sweet birthday tribute to Taylor, who celebrated her 10th birthday.
"Ten! And has perfected the perfect pinkie," he captioned his Instagram Story, which showed his step-daughter drinking from a British-themed mug. "Stay just as cool, funny and sassy! Happy birthday TayTay! Love you!"
Ant also commented on Christina's Instagram post about her daughter's big day. "Happy birthday TayTay," he replied. "10! A beautiful, funny and loving soul!! Love you."
The Flip or Flop star originally wrote, "Happy 10th Birthday to my sweet, smart, beautiful girl. Taylor you light up my life and challenge me in all the best ways. Not a day goes by where you don't tell me how much you love me and hug me tight. I [pray emoji] we always have this tight bond. I LOVE being your mama."
"You are so fun to be around and I love how you always keep me on my toes. 10 years with you has been everything to me. I love you," she added. "Taylor was supposed to go to Paris with Tarek's mom and step dad - but because of circumstances we brought Paris to us."
The day before Taylor's birthday, Christina was spotted for the first time since the divorce. An eagle-eyed observer also noticed the reality TV personality wearing her wedding ring in Orange County, Calif. on Sept. 21.
Despite the breakup, Christina has a lot to look forward to this year. The HGTV star's Flip or Flop show will premiere on Oct. 15 on the home network. Plus, she's gearing up to launch a new furniture line with Spectra Home Furniture called Christina Home Designs.
At this time, Ant has yet to publicly comment on the divorce.