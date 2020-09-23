Emmys Best DressedVanessa BryantThe HillsKristin CavallariVideosPhotos

Walmart's New Free Assembly Clothing Line Is Perfect for Fall Layering

You'll love these affordable essentials.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 23, 2020 6:26 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop Fashion
E-Comm: Free Assembly's Inclusive, Affordable Fashion Will Be Your New Layering FavoritesE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Walmart's new men's and women's fashion line Free Assembly is all about the affordable essentials. It launches today, with more than 30 timeless pieces in the women's collection that are ready for fall, priced between $9 and $45. Sustainability is top of mind, with eco-friendly denim that's organic as part of the line.

"We designed Free Assembly to be a modern fashion essentials clothing brand," the brand builder Dwight Fenton said. "We wanted all of the pieces in the collection to feel familiar, but also new and appropriate for today. We wanted to design a brand that anyone could see themselves wearing."

Below, shop some of the highlights from the new Free Assembly women's line!

read
Wayfair's 2-Day Way Day 2020 Sale Is Insane—Shop Up to 80% Off

Free Assembly Boyfriend Blazer

Plaid blazers are a classic for fall, and this one has a slightly oversized boyfriend fit. You can dress it up or down.

$45
Walmart

Free Assembly Essential Slim Jeans with Exposed Button Front

We love the exposed buttons on these slim-fit jeans with a hint of stretch. They have a high-rise fit. 

$27
Walmart

Trending Stories

1

Jason Priestley Gives an Update on Shannen Doherty's Cancer Battle

2

YouTube Star Tati Westbrook Lists Her L.A. Home for $4 Million

3

Cardi B Candidly Discusses Claims Offset "Got a Girl Pregnant"

Free Assembly Turtleneck Sweater

We're digging the sleeves on this turtleneck sweater that's available in five colors. It's a great layering piece.

$22
Walmart

Free Assembly Essential Cropped Bootcut Jeans

This on-trend cropped bootcut jean style has a high-rise fit. 

$27
Walmart

Free Assembly Chunky Crewneck Sweater

This chunky sweater is made of 100% cotton and comes in three colors. It has a comfortable relaxed fit.

$28
Walmart

Free Assembly Boxy Mock Neck Sweater

The mock-neck look is totally on trend, and this sweater comes in three colors. It has cute pocket details on the front.

$25
Walmart

Free Assembly Half Zip Faux Sherpa Sweatshirt

Cozy up in this faux-sherpa sweatshirt that's available in six colors. It's made of a heavyweight fabric and is super warm.

$27
Walmart

Free Assembly Women's Essential High-Rise Skinny Jeans

These simple high-rise skinny jeans come in a light wash. The placement of their back pockets is designed to make your booty look great. 

$27
Walmart

Free Assembly Button-Down Shirtdress

This shirtdress is perfect for the office and has a flattering waist tie belt. 

$30
Walmart

Up next, Iskra Lawrence shares her SHEIN curve fall collection must haves. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Jason Priestley Gives an Update on Shannen Doherty's Cancer Battle

2

Meghan Markle & Harry Take Aim at 'Negativity' in Latest Appearance

3
Exclusive

How Discussing Tiger King Affected Carole Baskin on DWTS

4

Cardi B Candidly Discusses Claims Offset "Got a Girl Pregnant"

5

Nikki Bella Gets Candid in NSFW Conversation About Postpartum Sex

Latest News

Exclusive

How Discussing Tiger King Affected Carole Baskin on DWTS

Make a Stylish Getaway With Rothy's New Travel Bag Collection

Kaitlyn Bristowe Gives Update on DWTS Injury After High Score

One of 3 Police Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor’s Shooting Charged

Exclusive

Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt's Life At Home With Baby

Walmart's New Free Assembly Clothing Line Is Perfect for Fall Layering

Nikki Bella Gets Candid in NSFW Conversation About Postpartum Sex