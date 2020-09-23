Emmys Best DressedVanessa BryantThe HillsKristin CavallariVideosPhotos

Mariah Carey Says Derek Jeter Was a "Catalyst" In Her Divorce From Tommy Mottola

In a new episode of The Oprah Conversation, Mariah Carey detailed how Derek Jeter was influential in her decision to divorce Tommy Mottola. Keep scrolling to read how.

By Mona Thomas Sep 23, 2020 5:59 PMTags
Mariah CareyOprah WinfreyCelebritiesDerek Jeter
Related: Mariah Carey Promises a Real Look Into Her Life in Memoir

Mariah Carey is opening up to Oprah Winfrey about her divorce from Tommy Mottola. 

In a recently released clip from an episode of The Oprah Conversation, Mariah sat down with Oprah to discuss how her relationship with former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter—who she was linked to in the late 90s—influenced her decision to leave Tommy after five years of marriage. 

"He was a catalyst that helped me get out of that relationship because I believed there was somebody else," the award-winning singer shared. "It was the racial situation, his mom is Irish, his dad is Black. But he was also very ambiguous looking to me. I didn't know who he was, we met and I've written songs about it."

Mariah continued, "I don't think it was like, 'Oh my god, he was the love of my life.' Like, at the time I did, because I didn't think I would ever meet anybody who wouldn't…what's the word? I used the word, I just thought about this last night. Not looked down on but feel superior to me because of the fact that I'm not one way or another in most people's minds, and they have preconceived notions, whatever." 

photos
25 Fascinating Facts About Mariah Carey

The "We Belong Together" singer explained how Derek's family was also a major influence in allowing her to see a "healthy" family that resembles hers.

Trending Stories

1

Jason Priestley Gives an Update on Shannen Doherty's Cancer Battle

2

Meghan Markle & Harry Take Aim at 'Negativity' in Latest Appearance

3
Exclusive

How Discussing Tiger King Affected Carole Baskin on DWTS

Globe Photos/ZUMA Wire

"His family was a healthy family and they changed by viewpoint that, 'Oh, it's because of the biracial situation that my family is so screwed up.' As opposed to, 'It's them,'" she said. "It was healthy for me to see a functional family that basically kind of looked like mine, but didn't feel like mine."

The Oprah Conversations premieres Thursday, Sept. 24, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Trending Stories

1

Jason Priestley Gives an Update on Shannen Doherty's Cancer Battle

2

Meghan Markle & Harry Take Aim at 'Negativity' in Latest Appearance

3
Exclusive

How Discussing Tiger King Affected Carole Baskin on DWTS

4

Cardi B Candidly Discusses Claims Offset "Got a Girl Pregnant"

5

Nikki Bella Gets Candid in NSFW Conversation About Postpartum Sex

Latest News

Exclusive

How Discussing Tiger King Affected Carole Baskin on DWTS

Make a Stylish Getaway With Rothy's New Travel Bag Collection

Kaitlyn Bristowe Gives Update on DWTS Injury After High Score

One of 3 Police Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor’s Shooting Charged

Exclusive

Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt's Life At Home With Baby

Walmart's New Free Assembly Clothing Line Is Perfect for Fall Layering

Nikki Bella Gets Candid in NSFW Conversation About Postpartum Sex