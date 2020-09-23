Watch Alec Baldwin Encourage Ellen DeGeneres to "Keep Going" After "Toxic" Workplace Allegations

Alec Baldwin is Ellen DeGeneres' cheerleader—and he's not afraid to show it.

The actor and new father of six appeared remotely on the daytime host's The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The week marked the first of the show's 18th season, as well as DeGeneres' first week back after allegations of a toxic work environment at the show arose in July.

While Baldwin and DeGeneres would go on to chat about the birth of his fifth child, son Eduardo with wife Hilaria Baldwin earlier this month, the actor first took a moment to uplift DeGeneres during their interview.

"Before we talk about my kid, Ellen," he added, "I just want to say that you are someone—I have followed your career from when you were doing stand-up and you were a solo performer. I've watched the films you've done and I've watched your success on this TV show and you are one of the funniest and most talented women—one of the most funny and talented people in all of show business."