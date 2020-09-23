Shop These Celeb-Loved Must Haves From Ilia Beauty

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ready to make a clean break from toxic makeup? Let Ilia Beauty help you find some new faves.
Ilia Beauty was created on the heels of its founder, Sasha Plavic, discovering that her favorite lip balm was full of junk ingredients. In response, she re-created it using ingredients that were safe, effective and natural. Since then, Ilia has grown to become a true powerhouse in the world of clean beauty, building their entire line on the philosophy that skin should look like skin, radiance should come naturally, and that makeup can revive your look with skincare-derived ingredients.
The brand now features priming serums, translucent powder, liquid highlighter, multi-use pigments for lips and cheeks, high-impact lipsticks, and, of course, the tinted lip conditioner that started it all, among many other goodies. No wonder celebs like Beyonce, Rihanna, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and many others have Ilia products in their beauty stash!
Plavic took the time to share some of Ilia's celeb-loved faves and give a little insight to what makes them so special. Shop them down below!
Ilia Beauty Limitless Lash Mascara
"I wanted to make a mascara that would be safe for sensitive eyes and not thick or clumpy," Plavic shares. "I have been blown away by how it's taken off from word of mouth and has such a cult following. It won Allure's Best of Beauty, as well as Glamour's, in 2019 for Best Natural Mascara." Olivia Wilde counts it as one of her favorite beauty products.
Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
"The Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 has been rivaling our best-seller since we launched in February," says Plavic. "It has active levels of skincare, makeup, and mineral SPF 40 packed in one. It has a natural dewy finish and comes in 18 shades, which we will be nearly doubling next Spring."
Ilia Beauty NightLite Bronzer Powder
"I was never a big fan of powders until this formula," Plavic admits. "It is so finely milled and buttery soft. It gives me a subtle bronzed glow without seeping into my lines."
Ilia Beauty Multi-Stick
"This is part of my five-minute makeup routine whenever I'm running out the door with kids, or onto a video call," Plavic says. "I quickly swipe it onto my cheeks, lips and sometimes my eyes for a soft flush of color." Camila Mendes recently sang its praises, too.
Ilia Beauty Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil
"We just launched this ode-a-la-90's gloss in six shades and it's really been taking off," Plavic says. "What makes this tinted lip oil formula so special is that it's packed with active levels of Salicornia (a sea succulent) that can improve hydration up to 6000%. I actually discovered this star ingredient in Holland, while visiting my father-in-law who is a salty vegetable farmer and has been growing it for years."
