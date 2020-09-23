Taylor Swift Praises Phoebe Waller-Bridge's "Big Mood" Energy in Heartfelt Tribute

Taylor Swift has nothing but kind words for Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

TIME released its annual 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list on Sept. 22 and per usual, it hits every corner of innovation and greatness. From science to music, each person is a "leader, creator and everyday hero" that has earned the prestigious recognition. For this year's influencers, a personalized letter was written by previous recipients on the list to detail their unique achievements. One of 2019 Most Influential People, Taylor Swift, wrote a fangirl-adjacent tribute to Fleabag star Phoebe.

"The 2019 Emmys were full of glitz and glamour, but as far as the Internet was concerned, there was one image that stole the show," the Grammy-winning artist began. "It depicts Phoebe, mid-puff-of-smoke, blissfully relaxing on a sun lounger in a glittery Monique Lhuillier gown, surrounded by Emmys. It was, to paraphrase pretty much everyone who saw it, iconic."

Taylor continued, "The picture in question launched thousands of tweets, ranging from 'Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the Emmy's after party is a big fat mood,' to 'My vision board is just this photo 500 times' and the popular 'THE POWER SHE HOLDS.'"