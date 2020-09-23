EMMYS 2020

The Complete List of Winners
EmmysZendaya Makes HistoryEmmys Best DressedSchitt's Creek SweepVideosPhotos

Dancing With the Stars 2020 Sends Its First Celeb Home

In the second week of season 29, Dancing With the Stars sent home its first eliminated star of 2020.

By Lauren Piester Sep 23, 2020 3:24 AMTags
TVDancing With The StarsCelebritiesEntertainment
Related: What Tyra Banks Is Bringing to "Dancing With the Stars"

Dancing With the Stars has said farewell to its first star. 

In the second week of season 29, after a second round of dances and a whole show's worth of voting, new host Tyra Banks announced the first elimination of the season. We'd like to say we were shocked, but it all played out pretty much exactly as we thought it would. 

The rule remains that the judges get to decide which of the bottom two dancers will be sent home, and tonight, their choice was between Charles Oakley and Carole Baskin. Carole improved a fair amount this week, and while she and Charles ended up with the same total scores, it was the improvement that Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough chose to reward, sending Charles home. 

photos
We Ranked Dancing With the Stars' Professional Dancers—All 47 of Them

Elsewhere, Justina Machado and Kaitlyn Bristowe danced their way to the very top of the leaderboard, despite an ankle injury that nearly took Kaitlyn out of the game. 

Chrishell Stause improved on her low premiere score while Skai Jackson slid to the middle of the pack after getting a significantly lower score than she got on her debut dance. Scroll down to see how everybody else did! 

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle & Harry Take Aim at 'Negativity' in Latest Appearance

2

Jason Priestley Gives an Update on Shannen Doherty's Cancer Battle

3

Kelly Clarkson Says She "Didn't See" Her Divorce Coming

ABC/Laretta Houston
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 22 points 

Total: 42 points 

ABC/Laretta Houston
Justina Machado and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points 

Total: 42 points

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 21 points 

Total: 41 points 

ABC/Laretta Houston
Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 20

Total: 38 points 

ABC/Laretta Houston
AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 19 points 

Total: 37 points

ABC/Laretta Houston
Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 15 points 

Total: 36 points

ABC/Laretta Houston
Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 

Total: 36 points

ABC/Laretta Houston
Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 

Total: 36 points 

ABC/Laretta Houston
Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 

Total: 36 points 

ABC/Laretta Houston
Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 19 points
Week 2: 16 points

Total: 35 points 

ABC/Laretta Houston
Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 18 points

Total: 35 points 

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 16 points 
Week 2: 18 points

Total: 33 points 

ABC/Laretta Houston
Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 18 points 

Total: 31 points 

ABC/Laretta Houston
Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 11 points
Week 2: 16 points 

Total: 27 points 

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Charles Oakley and Emma Slater

Week 1: 12 points
Week 2: 15 points 

Total: 27 points 

Dancing With the Stars airs next Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle & Harry Take Aim at 'Negativity' in Latest Appearance

2

Jason Priestley Gives an Update on Shannen Doherty's Cancer Battle

3

Kelly Clarkson Says She "Didn't See" Her Divorce Coming

4

Kaitlyn Bristowe Suffers Ankle Injury on DWTS

5

RHOC's Kelly Dodd Is One Step Closer to Marrying Rick Leventhal

Latest News

DWTS Reveals Its First Eliminated Celeb

Meghan Markle & Harry Take Aim at 'Negativity' in Latest Appearance

Matt James' Season of The Bachelor Officially Begins Filming

Cynthia Erivo Surprises at Gabrielle Union's Friends Reading

Kaitlyn Bristowe Suffers Ankle Injury on DWTS

A Father of the Bride Reunion Special Is Coming Soon

What's In the Box: The Most Shocking Twist Endings Ever