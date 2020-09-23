Cynthia Erivo Gives Surprise Performance at Gabrielle Union's All-Black Friends Table Read

"I'm Here" singer Cynthia Erivo sure knows how to make an entrance. The Grammy winner and Oscar nominee surprised fans on Tuesday Sept. 22 at Gabrielle Union's all-Black Friends table read, which had a star-studded cast.

Erivo performed the theme song, "I'll Be There For You" by The Rembrandts, to kick off the performance on Zoom.

Ross and Rachel were played by real-life spouses Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe. Emmy winner Uzo Aduba portrayed Phoebe, Aisha Hinds was Monica, Kendrick Sampson was Joey and Jeremy Pope was Chandler.

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, who has directed episodes of Dear White People and Shadowhunters, directed the reading and Dear White People leader Stephanie Allain produced the live table read of "The One Where No One's Ready," from season three of Friends.

The virtual watch party benefitted the nonprofit When We All Vote on National Voter Registration Day.