A Father of the Bride Reunion Special Is Happening Sooner Than You Think

Every party has a pooper but thankfully, Netflix and Facebook aren't one.

Father of the Bride fans will be thrilled to know that a reunion is on the horizon and everyone is cordially invited. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Netflix took to Twitter to share the exciting news about the upcoming special, which is set to premiere on Friday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

"25 years later, the Banks family returns for a very special event to benefit World Center Kitchen," the streaming service shared in a short video message.

Movie lovers can tune into the reunion on Netflix's YouTube channel and Facebook page. Although it's unclear who will be joining in on the fun, the 1991 comedy starred Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, George Newbern, Martin Short, B. D. Wong and Kieran Culkin.

In fact, Father of the Bride was Kimberly's feature film debut! The '90s version was also a remake of the 1950 original, which starred Elizabeth Taylor and Spencer Tracy.