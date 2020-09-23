Kristen Stewart Takes Over Girlfriend Dylan's Instagram With an Important Message About Voting

Kristen Stewart is on Instagram. We repeat, Kristen Stewart is on Instagram. No, the social media-shy star didn't make her own account, but appeared on girlfriend Dylan Meyer's with an important message about voting in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Dylan shared a picture of Kristen in a "Vote" tee on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and wrote, "I turned the mic over to Kristen because she had some things to say and doesn't have her own account. Happy #nationalvoterregistrationday!"

Kristen addressed her note to "anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today."

She said, "I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless. I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country."

The Twilight alum continued, "Because I believe in climate change. I believe in systemic racism. I believe in freedom of speech and the right to assemble. I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies. I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear. I believe that people care about each other."