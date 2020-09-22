EMMYS 2020

The Complete List of Winners
H&M Has the Affordable Voter Merch You Need

They've collaborated with artists to create unique hoodies and Ts.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 22, 2020 11:19 PMTags
It's National Voter Registration Day, and H&M has some new voter merch for you to rock in celebration. They've collaborated with six artists and one H&M staff member to bring you limited edition printed T-shirts and hoodies that encourage you to get out and vote. You can buy these streetwear basics online and in select stores.

This launch is in partnership with I AM A VOTER and the American Civil Liberties Union, and as part of the initiative you can text HMVOTES to 26797 to check your voter registration status or sign up to vote.

Below, shop the designs by Baron Von FancySophia Chang, Reality To Idea by Joshua VidesGunner StahlSheila Rashid, Greg Mike and H&M staffer Trevonne Deveaux

Rock the Vote in This Election-Inspired Merch

Cotton T-shirt Greg Mike

These 100% cotton T-shirts have a relaxed fit. H&M USA is making donations to the ACLU chapters of each of the artists' respective hometowns as part of this collaboration.

$18
H&M

Long-sleeved Cotton T-shirt Trey Deveaux

If temps are dropping where you live, opt for the artist prints on one of these long-sleeve cotton Ts

$18
H&M

Long-sleeved Cotton T-shirt Baron Von Fancy

Take it to the polls in this long-sleeve T.

$18
H&M

Cotton Hoodie Sheila Rashid

Cozy up in this 100% cotton hoodie. This print pays homage to Chicago, the windy city.

$40
H&M

Cotton Hoodie Reality To Idea

Go vote in this warm hoodie.

$40
H&M

Long-sleeved Cotton T-shirt Sophia Chang

You'll notice something new on this T-shirt every time you look at it. It pays homage to New York City.

$18
H&M

Cotton T-shirt Gunner Stahl

Both the front and back of Gunner Stahl's T is printed.

$18
H&M

Up next, Latinx-owned fashion brands that should be on your radar. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

