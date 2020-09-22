The Shocking Arrest of Cheer's Jerry Harris and More Reality TV Scandals

Juan Pablo Galavis, The Bachelor

Now a villain in the eyes of Clare Crawley fans everywhere, Bachelorette cast-off Juan Pablo Galavis really stepped in it shortly after his season of The Bachelor premiered in January 2014.

Asked by The TV Page at a network party during the Winter TCA Press Tour to share his thoughts on a gay man possibly becoming the Bachelor one day, the former soccer player and father of a young daughter said, "I don't think it is a good example for kids to watch that on TV."

He continued, "Obviously people have their husband and wife and kids, and that is how we are brought up. Now there is fathers having kids and all that, and it is hard for me to understand that too in the sense of a household having peoples… Two parents sleeping in the same bed and the kid going into bed… It is confusing in a sense. But," he added, "I respect them because they want to have kids. They want to be parents...Where do you put it on the scale? Where is the thin line to cross or not? You have to respect everybody's desires and way of living. But it would be too hard for TV." That would be "more pervert in a sense," he said.

Galavis immediately issued an apology via Facebook, saying his comments were taken out of context, he had many gay friends (including one of his closest friends who was "like a brother" to him), and he had "nothing but respect for gay people and their families." Moreover, "The word pervert was not what I meant to say and I am very sorry about it. Everyone knows English is my second language and my vocabulary is not as broad as it is in Spanish and, because of this, sometimes I use the wrong words to express myself." (He was born in New York to Venezuelan parents and grew up in Venezuela.)