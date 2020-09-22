Emma Stone and Dave McCary Fuel Marriage Rumors With Matching Gold Rings

Emma Stone and Dave McCary's Crazy, Stupid, Love is the real deal.
The Oscar winner is notoriously private about her relationship with the Saturday Night Live writer, but a simple accessory has fans speculating about the couple's relationship status. Emma and Dave, who announced their engagement in December, were spotted wearing matching gold bands while out in Los Angeles earlier this month.
Emma, 31, was first seen wearing the ring in May when she partnered with Reese Witherspoon for a virtual conversation about mental health and the pandemic, however Dave's coordinating band might just indicate that they're officially married.
For their afternoon stroll, Emma and Dave kept things comfy and casual. The La La Land star wore a pair of oversized overalls, a crewneck sweatshirt and Birkenstock sandals, while Dave, 35, wore a graphic T-shirt and black pants. Both Emma and Dave went undercover in baseball hats.
Unsurprisingly, Emma has yet to comment publicly on the wedding rumors, however Page Six reported in March that the pair postponed their scheduled nuptials because of the pandemic.
It's quite possible that Emma and Dave opted for a much safer, private ceremony like couples Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Sean Penn and Leila George, and Lily Allen and David Harbour did over the past several months.
Emma and Dave, who were first romantically linked in 2017, announced their engagement on Instagram. Emma's Mr. Right shared a selfie of the duo showing off her pearl engagement ring.
E! News would later confirm that Dave proposed with a Catbird ring worth nearly $5,000. The piece of jewelry features an Akoya pearl, 18-karat gold and 0.37 carat diamonds.
So what's next for Emma and Dave? As she explained in a 2018 interview with Elle, motherhood might be on her mind.
"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids," she explained at the time. "And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."
E! News reached out to Emma's rep for comment.