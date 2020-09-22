EMMYS 2020

Zari 2.0 Finally Joins Book Club in DC's Legends of Tomorrow Deleted Scene

Zari, Ava and Mona form a somewhat unlikely bond in an exclusive deleted scene from season five of Legends of Tomorrow, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.

By Lauren Piester Sep 22, 2020
It took a while, but Zari 2.0 really grew on us. 

Like all of the Arrowverse shows, Legends of Tomorrow faced a few changes when it returned after Crisis on Infinite Earths—the main one being that Zari (Tala Ashe), former flannel-wearing hacker, was now a fashion-forward internet celebrity. It took us all a minute to get used to the change, but it might have taken Zari herself the longest to really feel at home on the Waverider. 

In the season five episode "Romeo v. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" (which is just the greatest dig at DC's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Zari 2.0 finally agreed to join Book Club, delighting Ava (Jes Macallan) and Mona (Ramona Young). You can see the joy on their face in the deleted scene above, exclusive to E! News. Zari 2.0 is finally accepting her place among the Legends! 

The clip also reveals Zari's past as a classically trained actor, which she got to show off in the episode as Juliet in Romeo and Juliet. But in another life, Zari played a very different acting role. 

"My last role was in the film adaptation of an athleisure brand," she says. "I played the love interest Leggings, so it's nice to actually use my training." 

Mona is, of course, impressed. 

"I bet you were a great Leggings." 

Zari 1.0 returned momentarily at the end of season five, but ended up sacrificing herself to save her brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) while 2.0 is here to stay. 

"It's sort of a mixed bag," Ashe said of the loss during the Legends panel at DC FanDome. "I'm excited about developing 2.0 further. But yeah, it was sad. It was sad to say goodbye to 1.0." 

You can see this and other deleted scenes and special features—including a gag reel—on Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season, which is out now on DVD and Blu-ray.

Season six of Legends of Tomorrow will debut on The CW in 2021. 

 

