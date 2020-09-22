Kerry Washington Details How She's Talking to Her Kids About Racial Injustice

The same day Kerry Washington encouraged fans to register to vote with a sneaky Scandal teaser, she opened up about how she has conversations about activism in her own home.

The Little Fires Everywhere star and executive producer spoke on The Ellen DeGeneres Show via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 22, about how she's discussing racial injustice with her children, 6-year-old Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha and 23-month-old Caleb Kelechi Asomugha.

She told Ellen Degeneres, "I want my kids to know that I am fully present as they're exploring those ideas, too." She added, "In a lot of ways, I have to make sure that I am taking care of myself as I'm having these conversations and, just on a daily basis, doing what I need to do to stay calm and to stay present and stay informed. So that I can really be there for them as the world unfolds around them."

Washington continued, "I wear the Breonna Taylor T-Shirt, you know, 'Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.' So if I'm going to wear that, which I do proudly, I'd be ready to have that conversation in my house and answer those questions."