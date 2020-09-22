Gwyneth Paltrow Admits Co-Parenting With Chris Martin Is "Harder Than It Looks"

Co-parenting isn't easy—just ask Gwyneth Paltrow.

The 47-year-old actress shared how she makes it work with her ex Chris Martin during the Sept. 22 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

As fans will recall, the Oscar winner and the Coldplay artist announced their decision to "consciously uncouple" in 2014. Six years later, Paltrow told Drew Barrymore her relationship with Martin today is better than it was when they were married and credited her therapist with giving them a "rubric" on how to get to this point.

"It's like you have to have radical accountability," the Goop leader said. "You have to know that every relationship is 50/50. No matter what you think, how you think you were wronged, or, you know, how bad you perceive the other person's actions, or whatever the case may be, if you are brave enough to take responsibility for your half and really look at your own garbage and your own trauma and how it's presenting in the world and in your relationship, then there really is somewhere to go and something to learn and something to heal. Like, we're all part good and part bad. It's not binary. we are all gray area. We all are trying our best."