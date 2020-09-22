VanderBump Rules: A Closer Look at Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent & Stassi Schroeder's Pregnancies

Look at all these VanderBumps.

On Monday, Sept. 21, Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor revealed that they're pregnant with their first child.

"Mom & Dad," the Kentucky-born Bravo personality shared on Instagram. "The love of our lives is coming soon."

Husband Jax also took to social media to share their pregnancy news, writing, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad."

This baby news comes a little over a year after the two got married at a Kentucky Castle. Not to mention, they aren't the only stars from the show that are expecting.

At the beginning of Sept. 2020, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett revealed they're pregnant with their first child together. A few weeks later, in an unconventional gender reveal party, the twosome learned they're having a daughter.

Former cast member Stassi Schroeder is also expecting a baby girl with fiancé Beau Clark.

In June, Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules after former co-star Faith Stowers accused them of reporting her to law enforcement over a false robbery claim.