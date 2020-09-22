EMMYS 2020

Jessie James Decker's "Mermaid Juice" Recipe Will Be Your New Favorite Cocktail

The celeb mom's new Just Feed Me cookbook is chock-full of comfort food recipes from Jessie's kitchen to yours.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 22, 2020 4:30 PMTags
E-Comm: Jessie James Decker Cookbook E! Daily Pop, Dey Street Books

Jessie James Decker's amazing body is not a result of starving herself. In fact, the entrepreneur, singer and foodie mama of three has come out with her very own cookbook, and she dropped in during Daily Pop today to tell Carissa Culiner all about it.

Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate is full of satisfying recipes Jessie swears by, including a fresh cocktail we can't wait to try called Mermaid Juice. Lucky for us, Jessie shared how to make it.

Celebrity-Approved Fall 2020 Trends: Which Ones Are Worth Trying?

Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate by Jessie James Decker

Just Feed Me is chock-full of Italian, Southern and Cajun comfort food recipes handed down from Jessie's mom.

$19
Walmart
$26
$24
Bookshop

"Whenever I do a drink, I want it to be really fun and festive," Jessie says about Mermaid Juice's dreamy ocean blue hue. Here's how to make it at home:

Mermaid Juice Cocktail

1 tablespoon of blue curacao

1/4 cup white rum

2 cups lemonade

1 can ginger ale

Garnish with lemon wheel and maraschino cherries

Playing bartender is very relaxed when it comes to crafting this cocktail. "I don't like to measure how much alcohol I put into things," Jessie notes. "I just like to fill it up 'til it feels right.

We'll toast to that. Cheers! (Please drink responsibly.)

