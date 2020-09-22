Kim Zolciak Brought How Much Wine on Don't Be Tardy's Season 8 Road Trip?!

Kim Zolciak and family are hitting the road!

Season 8 of Don't Be Tardy will follow the Zolciak-Biermann family living in very tight quarters as they travel the U.S.A on a cross-country road trip.

"Six weeks in an RV with nine people was definitely trying at times," the Bravo star told E! News exclusively.



"I think the best part was being with the kids for six weeks. I love being with the kids, we got to do everything together. Creating those memories is by far the best part," Kim shared. "Even though there was a lot of trying moments and things we didn't account for that happened, that's memories that we'll have forever. The worst part is just being on the road, food…I like the actually eat at home. Different shower water, our hair was like fragile and brittle. Just a different way of life, a totally different way to live for that period of time."

Kim and husband Kroy Biermann's six kids (older daughters Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann along with their four youngsters Kane, Kaia, Kash and KJ) will bring lots of LOL moments as they rough it on the open road (chef Tracey Bloom is also along with the ride).