What Carole Baskin Really Thought of Lady Gaga’s Reaction to Her Dancing With the Stars Debut

We know, we know.
The elephant inside that Dancing With the Stars ballroom only grows larger each time Carole Baskin slips on her glittery kitten heels and makes a cat-themed arrival. Tiger King fans know exactly what we're referring to: Did she or didn't she get rid of her ex-husband via… murder? It's a question not even Megan McCain could ignore during a recent segment on The View. (Baskin denies these accusations.)
Regardless of which version of that story is the most believable, Baskin isn't going anywhere. In fact, she and her husband Howard Baskin have teamed up for a forthcoming unscripted series. But for now, DWTS is her focus. Which brings us to last week, when Baskin, 59, made her ABC debut by performing the paso doble to "Eye of the Tiger" (because of course).
The performance was met with not-so-great reviews (11 out of 30), however, she found one unexpected fan after the season 29 premiere: Lady Gaga, who took to Instagram Stories to share a clip of the show as she laughed out loud watching.
So what did Baskin think of Gaga's reaction? She got honest during a Good Morning America appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
"That was just so far out of anything I would have ever thought could happen. She's such an icon and I just admire her so much," Baskin said. "I know that she was laughing about me and making fun of me but I don't really care because I think it's wonderful that she has brought Dancing With the Stars and the fight of the tigers to her fan base."
Of course, not all of the feedback Baskin received was positive. "About 75 percent of the comments were really hateful and cruel, which tells me people just don't know me at all," she continued. "As long as it keeps the cats in the spotlight, I am more than happy for people to make all the rude comments they want."
In the interview clip above, Baskin also offered a sneak peek at the costume she'll wear while dancing the waltz on the Sept. 22 episode. She may have missed the mark last week, but let this quote of hers speak for what's to come: "I'm so excited to have this opportunity to redeem myself on the dance floor."
Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars continues on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.