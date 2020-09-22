Get Ready for TLC's Newest Relationship Reality Show I Love a Mama's Boy

Something new is coming to TLC.
Hot off the heals of sMothered, the network that also brought us the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is about to bless us with I Love a Mama's Boy, which is about exactly what it sounds like it's about: women trying to deal with their boyfriends' over-loving mothers. Just watch the trailer above and try not to cringe too hard—there's plenty more of that to be done when the show actually premieres.
One poor girl in the trailer sums it up.
"Everything about our relationship is perfect, except for one thing...his mom."
It's like a whole show for 90 Day Fiancé's Colt and Debbie (well, except for the whole "our relationship is otherwise perfect" part)!
On ILAMB, according to TLC, "the only thing standing between a couple's true love is a very different kind of 'other woman.' These guys are spoiled, coddled and spoon-fed—in some cases quite literally—by their overbearing mothers, sending their relationships into serious romantic crisis. Follow four young women as they compete for the affection of their significant others with some VERY significant mothers!"
The show will follow four "love triangles," all of which sound ripe for reality TV.
Stephanie (25), Mike (25) and mom Liz (49)
Stephanie has been dating Mike for a while and they recently moved in together, which has taken their relationship to the next level. Stephanie is very excited for what this means for them as a couple, but the only catch is that Mike is a full-on mama's boy. She's hoping to get engaged soon but refuses to cater to his every need the same way his mom always has. Stephanie struggles with how to win over her boyfriend's overprotective mother and feels that her approval is the only way she will be able to have a future (and a ring) with the man she loves.
Emily (24), Shekab (30) and mom Laila (61)
Emily and Shekeb immediately clicked the first time they met two years ago. Since their initial interaction however, there have been many conflicts between Emily and Shekeb's mom, Laila. There are vast religious and cultural differences between the two that Laila cannot seem to get over. On top of this, Emily wants Shekeb to move out of his parent's house so they can start their life together, but he doesn't want to rush leaving his mother or upset her. Will Shekeb's extreme devotion to his mom along with their cultural differences be too much for Emily to handle?
Justina (26), Jason (28) and mom Annette (49)
Justina is planning her long overdue wedding to Jason, but his overbearing mother Annette is determined to have the wedding of her dreams. Torn between his fiancé and his mommy, Jason struggles to diffuse the tension between Justina and Annette. Will Justina end up with the wedding of her dreams, or will she be bulldozed into accepting her future mother-in-law's vision instead?
Kim (25), Matt (28) and mom Kelly (56)
Kim finds herself living with her boyfriend Matt in his mother Kelly's house, to the detriment of their sex life. This pair is ready for the next step and plan on building a home together, but there's a catch! The couple's new home is right behind Matt's parents' home, meaning Kim will have to share Matt with his mom until the end of time. Will this smothering impact Kim and Matt's relationship?
"At TLC, we are always spicing up our relationship series to surprise and delight our fans and I Love a Mama's Boy is no exception," said Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC. "From outrageous family dynamics and culture clashes to jaw-dropping mother-son rituals, we know viewers will go crazy for this fresh new love and relationship series."
I Love a Mama's Boy premieres Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.