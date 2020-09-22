Dane Cook Reveals How He Pulled Off Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Epic Reunion

A table read to remember!

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt pretty much broke the internet last week after virtually reuniting for the epic premiere of Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

The two superstars, who were married for five years before divorcing in January 2005, weren't the only ones to participate in the reunion. Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman and several other actors joined in on the fun.

So how did it all come together? Two words, one person: Dane Cook.

Speaking on the Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast with Maria Menounos, the comedian revealed how he pulled off the Brad and Jen reunion, the moments people didn't get to see and more. First, Dane explained that he needed to secure the A-listers like the Friends alum.

"When I text [Jennifer], she was—I'm not trying to make it more fluffy—she could not have been more delightful, game, excited," he shared. "Again, I knew once those first few names were in there, when Brad Pitt...started coming in, I was like, 'Yes! This is gonna happen.'"