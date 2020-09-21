Why Amanda Seales Is Calling The Real the "F" Out on Its Season Premiere

Amanda Seales isn't impressed with the new season of The Real.

As the daytime talk show kicked off season seven on Monday, Sept. 21, viewers may have discovered a new portion of the show called Black Lives Matter University.During the segment, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon and new co-host Garcelle Beauvais interviewed Janaya Khan, the international ambassador for Black Lives Matter, on a variety of topics making news.

As it turns out, Amanda heard about the concept and decided to share her opinions online.

"Once again therealdaytime demonstrates it's low class and even lower vibration," Amanda shared on social media. "Just so we're clear, this is an EGREGIOUS bite of my ‘Smart Funny & Black' brand in attempt to bring black awareness into the programming of The Real. They couldn't find ANY OTHER WAY to do this without it being a bite of my creation."

"Yes, I'm saying this on social media because the CONTINUED thievery of black people's work (even when supported by other BIPOC) needs to be called the F out and also because this is the most energy I'll give it before going on with my day and creating more dopeness that will inevitably be pilfered by the less talented/ethical/ancestrally connected individuals of our species," the Insecure star continued. "Happy Monday. VOTE!"

Amanda appeared on season 6 of The Real but announced in June that she didn't renew her contract partly because of her perception that Black voices weren't being amplified enough on the show.