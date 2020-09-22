These Jennifer Lawrence Facts From 10 Things You Don't Know Seem Too Wild to Be True

We honestly can't get enough of Jennifer Lawrence.

The Hollywood starlet has been acting since age 9, and since then, she's garnered a flurry of accolades, awards and even made history by becoming the youngest actor ever to earn four Academy Award nominations. In 2014, the Hunger Games franchise made her the highest grossing action heroine of all time, and for the next two years, she was the highest paid actress in the world.

Anyone who's a fan of J.Law knows there's much more to her than her accomplishments, though!

She's painfully candid, constantly hilarious and undoubtedly one of the most relatable celebrities ever. After all, who else would study Jersey Shore to prepare for a movie role, or have a custom tent on set dedicated to the Kardashians?

E!'s 10 Things You Don't Know uncovered both of these fascinating facts on tonight's all-new episode in addition to other shocking truths, all of which you can find out about below!