Get Rachel Brosnahan's Modern Mrs. Maisel Beauty Look From Emmys 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Not sure about you, but we couldn't get over Rachel Brosnahan's cool navy cat-eye at the Emmys. Make-up artist Lisa Aharon created the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress' look using all Tom Ford products. And we have to say the Emmys nominee pulled off the bold eye look flawlessly.

Below, shop the Tom Ford products Aharon used that she shared on Instagram to recreate this statement make-up yourself at home.