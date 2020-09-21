EMMYS 2020

The Complete List of Winners
Get Rachel Brosnahan's Modern Mrs. Maisel Beauty Look From Emmys 2020

Shop the Tom Ford products you need to achieve this cool navy cat-eye at home.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 21, 2020
Not sure about you, but we couldn't get over Rachel Brosnahan's cool navy cat-eye at the Emmys. Make-up artist Lisa Aharon created the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress' look using all Tom Ford products. And we have to say the Emmys nominee pulled off the bold eye look flawlessly.

Below, shop the Tom Ford products Aharon used that she shared on Instagram to recreate this statement make-up yourself at home. 

read
Embrace the Natural Beauty of Yara Shahidi's 2020 Emmys Beauty Look

Tom Ford Illuminating Primer

Start by prepping your face with this illuminating primer

$76
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Traceless Soft Matte Foundation

Brosnahan's shade in this matte foundation is 0.5 Porcelain. It's long-wearing and gives medium-to-full coverage.

$88
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Concealing Pen

This handy cushion concealer covers flaws in a flash. Brosnahan uses shade 1.0.

$55
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Soleil Glow Bronzer

Pop this bronzer under your cheekbones and around the frame of your face.

$70
Macy's

Tom Ford Eye Kohl Intense

This is the eyeliner that you can use to create the navy cat eye.

$39
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad

These eye shadows were used in the crease and along the lower lash line.

$88
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Badass Lash Mascara

Layer on this smudge-resistant volumizing and lengthening mascara

$46
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Eye Kohl Intense

Use this liner on the inner corner of your eye.

$39
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Fiber Brow Gel

Brosnahan wears this brow gel in Taupe. It's fiber-filled, so it makes your brows look fuller. 

$54
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Lip Sculptor

This special lip pencil sculpts, contours and defines. Brosnahan wears the color Slash. 

$48
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Lip Color in Spanish Pink

Top the lip pencil with this ultra-creamy lipstick in Spanish Pink.

$56
Nordstrom

Up next, glow like a winner with Regina King's Emmys 2020 beauty look. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

