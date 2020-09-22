Latinx-Owned Fashion Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Every September, Hispanic Heritage Month (or Latinx Heritage Month, as it's been referred to in recent years) kicks into high gear. From lively makeup products to artful clothing pieces, there's no shortage of Latinx-themed collections.
However, this year's celebration is more important than ever.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hitting both Black and people of color communities the hardest and as the fight for equality continues, showing your support for Latinx-owned brands couldn't be more powerful.
So whether your closet is already filled with wildly colorful accessories, look-at-me dresses and dazzling shoes by Latinx fashion founders, we're giving you another reason to add a few more fabulous designs.
From Valfré's one-of-kind prints to El Cholo's Kid's practical yet stylish handbags to Yo Soy Afro Latina's statement-making hats, there's a little bit of everything for everyone.
Morena Tee
A fun and fashionable tee that shows off your pride. As founder Jen Zeano describes the piece, "Being Latina means being different shades of Morena. We created this tee because being any tone of Morena is beautiful and the shade of our skin does not define our cultural significance."
Lucy Denim Jacket
Channel your dark side with this statement-making denim jacket. From the cheeky "La Diabla" and "Hell's Must-Have" patches to an original illustration by founder Ilse Valfré, this is a one-of-a-kind design.
Complete your look with the brand's Lotería-inspired tees, Zodiac-themed handbags and kitschy drop earrings.
Large Lupe Box Bag in Red Coral
Who says handbags have to be boring to be practical? The vibrant, spacious and eye-catching purses from El Cholo's Kid are proof. Plus, know the brand is dedicated to ethical practices.
Founder Daisy Romero points out on the brand site that each item is "woven by our expert artisan weavers who bring our designs to life using recycled plastic in a multitude of colors."
Allergic to Pendejadas Sweatshirt in Red
Let your clothes do all the talking like this Viva La Bonita "Allergic to Pendejadas" sweatshirt. Shop the same text on a coffee mug, tie-dye tote and more.
Creator Rachel Gomez said in a 2017 interview with Latina, "Bonita is the spirit of the women I grew up around, they weren't always all done-up and perfect, but they were always full of love... You have to love yourself, trust yourself. That's when you shine, and you radiate."
Chula Bamboo Hoops
Because hoops are a must! Turn heads with these 18k gold-plated earrings by Hija de tu Madre. And if you want to add more to your collection, founder Patty Delgado has your jewelry needs covered with the "Bruja" and "Jefa" hoop earrings.
Not Your Hyna Tee
Let them know! Dress up the "Not Your Hyna" tee with a cute skirt and heels or wear it with denim jeans and sneakers—either way, the message still stands clear.
Bella Doña powerhouses LaLa Romero and Natalia Durazo put it best, "For all our independent hustlers who are doing things their way and gettin' it on their own."
Lindeza Grafica Mini Dress
Stand out from the crowd when you wear a Farm Rio design, like this rainbow-colored dress—which features a playful pattern, puffed sleeves and breathable material.
Born out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, founders Katia Barros and Marcello Bastos set out to create a "clothing line that embodies the feminine spirit and vibrant colors of Rio."
Latin Legends Tee
Legends only! Celebrate the Latinx greats with this simple yet striking tee by Su_Ella. As founders Jisely Jimenez and Lian Amado described their iconique design and brand identity, "Our dream is to keep adding to our list of Latin Legends and to eventually be on it, too. We just want to see more of us when we're talking about history."
Pink Gingham Cherries Head Wrap
Give your hairstyle some extra pizazz with one of Hot Sundae's fun, flirty and fierce head wraps. Plus, shop for more hair accessories like the brand's colorful scrunchies, glitzy headbands and unique clips.
Rupi Jumpsuit
Find rare yet functional pieces on Selva Negra such as the Rupi Jumpsuit. From the chic button details to the roomy structure of the design, you get the best of both worlds—style and comfort.
Plus, know that founders Kristen Gonzalez and Sam Romero are focused on ethical practices. According to the site, the brand "is committed to ethically sourced materials, honest production, zero-waste packaging while picking up new ways to reduce their carbon footprint."
Camo Knit Face Mask
Founded by Rocio Alvarado, Wag City Clothing offers a variety of clothes and accessories for both dogs and humans. Because let's be honest, who doesn't want to coordinate with their fur baby? Get a face mask, shirt or dad hat that perfectly matches your pup's outfit of choice.
Chingona Vintage Ringer
Walk into a room with all eyes on you when you rock this Mi Vida tee. The bright and bold text and stylish '70s-inspired design, will make you want to show off your chingona side.
Estercita Top
Fall may be approaching, but that doesn't mean you can't squeeze in a few summer wardrobe moments like this Silvia Tcherassi top. Besides, from the peplum silhouette to the mix of gingham prints, this piece is unlike any other that you don't really need a good excuse to throw it on.
Morena Hat
Whether it's a messy hair day or you want to add some sazón to your outfit, Yo Soy Afro Latina's hats are the way to go. Created by Bianca Kathryn, the brand offers a range of ornate, fabulous and inspiring designs.
"My goal is to shed light on the beauty and the magnitude of Afro Latinas to create a space where we are acknowledged, and to celebrate our beautiful, diverse culture," Bianca shares on the brand's site. "This is our time to shine."
Tabitha Crystal Hoop Earrings
Good vibes only! Lead with love and light when you wear these crystal quartz hoop earrings by Grl Collective.
Even more magical? According to the brand, 20% of its profits are donated to The Sambhali Trust, which helps to fund girls' education in India. Plus, "$5 of our Lucha tee is donated to Black Lives Matter [and] $5 of our kids Lucha tee is donated to RAICES Texas."
Logo T-Shirt
Plain and simple. Like Daughter of an Immigrant writes on its website, "Show the world that you are a proud daughter of an immigrant with our super cute logo t-shirt."
Shop the statement-making tee in a variety of colors and styles or get it on a gold nameplate necklace.
Berenise Green Heels
Look glam from head to toe with Flor de Maria Shoes. These emerald mules will most certainly make anyone green with envy with its diamond-adorned details and sleek suede fabric.
And no one knows the power of a good shoe quite like founder Flor de Maria Rivera. "After many years on the hunt for the perfect pair of shoes," the brand site reads, "collecting almost 500 pairs, she decided to create her own shoe line."
Need another excuse to keep on shopping? Check out our roundup of Latinx-owned beauty brands and the new items that launched in September. Plus, get the scoop on the celebrity-approved fall 2020 trends.
And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your inbox, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!