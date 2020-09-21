Watch BTS Perform "Dynamite" With a Twist in Must-See Tiny Desk Concert

BTS is bringing the house—or should we say tiny desk—down.

As pop culture fans know, the coronavirus pandemic has prevented musicians and groups from performing as much as they used to. But on Sept. 21, NPR surprised fans with a Tiny Desk home concert featuring the K-Pop group.

Instead of traveling to Bob Boilen's office desk in Washington D.C., Jun, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook appeared at the record store Vinyl & Plastic in Seoul to perform three songs.

The group opened with their summer hit "Dynamite" before throwing it back to more fan-favorites including "Save Me" and "Spring Day."

In six hours, the concert has already been viewed more than three million times on YouTube, further proving BTS is the biggest band in the world.

"We've been trying to make a BTS Tiny Desk concert happen for years now—even gaming out ways we might move Bob Boilen's desk far enough forward to accommodate the superstar Korean boy band's dance moves," NPR producer and editor Stephen Thompson said. "In the end, it took a global pandemic—and the launch of Tiny Desk (home) concerts back in March—to make something happen."

BTS also came together over the weekend to perform at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival.