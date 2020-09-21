Glow Like a Winner With Regina King's Emmys 2020 Beauty Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
How amazing did Watchmen actress Regina King look last night when she accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie? Her beauty look came courtesy of makeup artist Tym Buacharern, who used Shiseido products to enhance King's natural glow.
"I was looking at doing more of a cross between the classic of Brigitte Bardot and the fun of Donna Summers during the 70s disco era by using bold colors," Buacharern shares, adding that creating King's look wasn't impacted much by the virtual nature of this year's show. "It's actually less nerve racking."
That said, there were still some considerations Buacharern had to keep in mind. "It's really important to make sure you apply makeup keeping in mind the lighting when doing virtual events!" Plus, Buacharern wore an N95 mask and face shield to protect King, along with getting tested frequently leading up to their beauty session.
And even though Buacharern used a number of Shiseido's best-loved products, there's one that stands out from the crowd. "I am in love with the Synchro Skin Self Refreshing Foundation by Shiseido. How we care about our skin care regimen; we should think about that for our everyday makeup. This foundation literally goes on perfectly, allows you to build, and is lightweight. It also has sun protection. What more can you ask for in a foundation?"
So what's the best part of working with King? Says Buacharern, "There is no stress. Regina is calm, collected and lovely. We had a great time. We ate food, listened to music, and enjoyed our time together."
Sounds like the ideal way to spend an award night. If you'd like to get King's Emmys beauty look, shop Buacharern's picks below!
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30
Buacharern used the Synchro Skin foundation in 440 and 450, and contoured with shade 530. How was that airbrushed finish achieved? "I used the Hanatsubaki Hake face brush to apply the foundation," Buacharern says. "It gives a seamless and flawless application. I apply it in a circular motion." Not only is the formula weightless, but it synchronizes with skin and self-refreshes all day and all night, for up to 24-hours of wear that always looks flawless.
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer
Next up, Buacharern used this concealer in shade 304 under King's eyes, 'cause not only does it make her skin look luminous, it also has the same weightless wear and flawless finish as the foundation. It offers medium to full coverage and diminishes the appearance of imperfections. Plus, it's formulated to adapt to skin's tone, condition and texture, so you can't tell where skin ends and coverage begins.
Shiseido Essentialist Eye Palette
"With the eyes, we started off light then built it up until we achieved the desired intensity," Buacharern says. Step one was using this eyeshadow palette in Hanatsubaki Street Night #06, featuring a matte mauve, shimmer taupe, matte plum and chocolate brown. Each shade is silky soft, weightless and crease-free, formulated to last for 12 hours of wear.
Shiseido Essentialist Eye Palette
Buacharern continued to build up King's eye look with another Essentialist eye palette: the Cat Street Pop #07, featuring a shimmer baby pink, shimmer lilac, matte magenta, and a moody grape with gold pearl. Each shadow is made with an innovative cream powder matrix system, where the soft, spherical powders create a smooth, second-skin effect and the base eliminates chalkiness.
Shiseido Kajal Ink Artist Shadow, Liner, Brow
Part of the artistic genius behind Buacharern's approach to King's look was finding new uses for old favorites. Case in point? This shadow/liner/brow pencil was used to line King's lips. "The Kajal Ink Artist eye pencil by Shiseido as her lip liner was another favorite of mine," Buacharern says, naming it second only to Shiseido's Synchro Skin foundation. "Although it's meant for the eye, who knew it would look so amazing as lip liner?" Good thing it glides on easily for 12 hours of weightless, waterproof wear.
Shiseido ModernMatte Powder Lipstick
Then, Buacharern filled in King's lips with this weightless, full coverage matte lipstick in the shade Thigh High. It delivers that lovely matte finish without drying out your lips, using a unique blend of waxes and oils that melt and transform into an ultra-thin, featherweight powder. Meanwhile, spherical pigments blur imperfections, so your lips are perfectly prepped for puckering up.
Shiseido Shimmer Gel Lip Gloss
And last but not least, a swipe of gloss to make King's lips shine. Why does Buacharern love it? "The Shiseido Shimmer GelGloss is fantastic! Free of parabens and sulfates, this gloss has crystal finish that doesn't bleed like other glosses." It's also highly reflective, imparting transparent color with a mirror finish that's comfortable to wear. It's also free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban.
