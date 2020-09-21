Storm Reid's Reaction to Zendaya's Historic 2020 Emmys Win Will Have You Jumping for Joy

And the award for best reaction to an epic Emmys win goes to…
During the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, pop culture fans were more than excited to watch Zendaya earn the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. There was, however, one famous friend who was extra thrilled to hear the news. Ladies and gentlemen, may we direct you to Storm Reid's Instagram.
In a video going viral, the actress was filmed watching host Jimmy Kimmel announce the news that Zendaya had won for her role in Euphoria. Let's just say Storm's reaction is must-see.
"Let's go!" she screamed as her dog started barking in the background. "I'm so proud of her. I'm so excited. Oh my god! Congratulations Z, I love you."
And while the award is more than enough to celebrate, Storm also couldn't help but compliment her gal pal on her impeccable fashion sense for the virtual award show.
"This was who I waitin on," she wrote on Instagram while praising Zendaya's first look of the night. "Goodbye. I'm done. She always wins. Y'all can stay home."
The friendship caught the attention of many fans who couldn't help who express how touched they were to see two successful ladies supporting each other. One of those people just so happened to be Beyoncé's mom.
"This is beautiful," Tina Knowles shared in the comments section. "I love the camaraderie and sisterhood that you guys sell for each other!! It is my dream that the whole world could be this way! I will show this video to my Tinas Angels girls as an example of true love and sisterhood."
During Sunday's show, Zendaya, 24, made history as the youngest actress to ever win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She's also the second Black actress after Viola Davis in 2015 to win the award.
"I feel like this is a weird time to be celebrating, but there is hope in the young people out there," Zendaya shared during her acceptance speech. "I know our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And to my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you and I thank you."