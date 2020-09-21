LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmy Winners
Uzo Aduba Reveals How She Is Celebrating Her 2020 Emmys Win

Uzo Aduba took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Emmy for her role in the Mrs. America. See how she's celebrating the huge honor!

By Vannessa Jackson Sep 21, 2020 3:22 PM
Time to pop some bottles!

Sunday, Sept. 21 marked the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards, and all of the biggest stars in television were honored for their amazing achievements. E! News' Erin Lim caught up with Mrs. America actress Uzo Aduba after her exciting win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie—and she spilled on how she plans to celebrate the big achievement.

"Well, you know what? Thank you FX Hulu because they sent over this party kit," she revealed. "Like a toast, some champagne, snacks. That will be broken, trust and believe, the minute I'm done here."

As for where she is planning on putting her brand new trophy? She confessed, "I don't know, because to be honest with you, I will have to find a place."

Aduba was one of the most surprised winners of the night and was visibly still in a little bit of shock when talking to Lim. Surprise or not, the star was feeling the love from the Academy and couldn't be more grateful for the honor.

Uzo Aduba's Best Looks

"The feeling was shock. I really am beyond the ability to think. My mom is here in the house downstairs and I just wanted to tell her," the Orange Is the New Black actress explained of the moment they called her name. "Gratitude, true gratitude. For a project I worked on so hard, but everyone on the show worked on terribly hard. To see a story like this and a show like this acknowledged. Just happy. That would be the feeling. Happy."

While she may have missed the buzz of being in the room with the biggest stars of Hollywood, there is one thing she loved about receiving the award from her home—no heels!

"I mean I'm wearing slippers, lets be honest. Halfway off," she joked about her Emmys footwear. I have a beautiful shoe on and I was able to take them off. The main event was great to, but I'm not mad at it."

