RuPaul's Drag Race Judge Carson Kressley Is "Thrilled" By 2020 Emmy Wins

Carson Kressley is on a roll with RuPaul's Drag Race and its numerous wins at the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

While on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 20, Kressley—a judge on the award-winning show—said the boundary-breaking series is the most fun gig in town.

"We get to see amazing drag and we get to sit with [RuPaul] for the day," he told E! News' Nina Parker and Brad Goreski. "But we also have all these amazing guest judges like Nicki Minaj and Olivia Newton-John and everyone in between and that's such a fun day to sit and see great drag but also chit chat with such fun people."

RuPaul's Drag Race took home an Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program while RuPaul also snagged an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, making it his fifth consecutive win in the category.