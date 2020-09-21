LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmy Winners
RuPaul's Drag Race Judge Carson Kressley Is "Thrilled" By 2020 Emmy Wins

Carson Kressley talked with E! News about his beautiful home—tour pending —and the outstanding amount of nods for RuPaul's Drag Race. Scroll on to see his interview!

By Mona Thomas Sep 21, 2020 3:14 PMTags
Carson Kressley is on a roll with RuPaul's Drag Race and its numerous wins at the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

While on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 20, Kressley—a judge on the award-winning show—said the boundary-breaking series is the most fun gig in town.

"We get to see amazing drag and we get to sit with [RuPaul] for the day," he told E! News' Nina Parker and Brad Goreski. "But we also have all these amazing guest judges like Nicki Minaj and Olivia Newton-John and everyone in between and that's such a fun day to sit and see great drag but also chit chat with such fun people." 

RuPaul's Drag Race took home an Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program while RuPaul also snagged an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, making it his fifth consecutive win in the category.

See the Winners of the 2020 Emmys

"Every season, and we're now into 13 seasons, the looks just keep getting elevated," Kressley shared. "Obviously some years we have fashion queens and some years we have more comedy queens, but every year someone brings something incredible and it even inspires fashion designers like Marc Jacobs and other fashion designers are real fans of the show, so fashion is a big part of it."

ABC

During the award show, RuPaul virtually accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program for the iconic show.

"Welcome to the main stage of RuPaul's Drag Race," the host began. "On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and our incredible cast and crew, I want to thank the Academy for this great honor."

