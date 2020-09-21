Annie Murphy's First Thought After Winning Her Emmy for Schitt's Creek Is Relatable AF

Stars, they're just like us.

After taking home the trophy in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category at the 2020 Emmys, Annie Murphy spoke to E! News and revealed what her very first thought was upon hearing her name called.

"Mine was, 'Where's the bathroom?'" the Schitt's Creek star said.

Annie wasn't the only one from the Pop TV program to win an award that evening. In fact, Schitt's Creek swept the comedy categories. Eugene Levy was honored for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and Catherine O'Hara took home the prize for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Dan Levy also won Emmys in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series categories right in a row. Not to mention, the show was named this year's Outstanding Comedy Series.

"As [Dan] pointed out, as I pointed out and my wife pointed out, I, over 40 years, had three [Emmys], and he got four in one night," Eugene told E! News. "It's pretty incredible."