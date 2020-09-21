Your Monday Cheat Sheet: Everything You Missed At the 2020 Emmys—And More

Good morning sunshine! Are you still riding that Emmys wave? Savoring that small taste of awards season? Of normalcy? Yeah, us too.
But before we get into the jaw-droppers, the winners, the losers, let's go back to a moment last week that's still racing through our minds. Picture this: You're on Facebook, casually tuning in for the Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read. Your expectations are low. Then, you hear this conversation between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt:
"Hi Pitt."
"Hi Aniston."
"How ya doing?"
"Good honey, how are you doing?"
That 10 second, flirty reunion sent us into overdrive and we've been overanalyzing ever since. But here's the thing: Jen saw you freaking out on the Internet, saw you begging for answers, pleading for a reconciliation and she...took a literal fire extinguisher to any spark igniting in your brain. OK, OK, maybe we're being a little too dramatic.
But, she did take said literal fire extinguisher and put out a literal fire Jimmy Kimmel had started on stage at the Emmys. Why was there a fire, you ask? Well, because it's 2020 and you can never over-sanitize.
As for the rest of the show? Surprisingly, there were no little fires everywhere. In fact, it basically went off without a hitch, much to our delight. Here's what you need to know:
Holy Schitt, We Have a Sweep
Bebe, can you believe? The Schitt's Creek cast—Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy—dominated the comedy series categories, taking home every. Emmy. possible. Or, should we call them the Emmanuels? Either way, it was certainly a happy ending for everyone.
Plus, arguably our most cherished star Zendaya beat out her truly stacked category (Jen Aniston, Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney, Sandra Oh) and took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. It's a BFD for many reasons, but especially because she's the youngest person and second Black actress to win that award. Needless to say, we are feeling EUPHORIC.
More highlights? We've got your winners, your best dressed, your best peeks inside celeb homes, your funniest moments, every moment that made history and so much more. Now, if you need us, we'll be in bed.
Yes, Bella Ha-Did That
If you're anything like us, you've been waiting for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's genetically blessed baby to grace us with its presence since April. So, when you saw Bella Hadid's most recent tribute to the couple ("I love you both so freaking much—can't stop crying"), you probably thought, "Oh wow, I wonder if Gigi gave birth?" And then, when Mohamed Hadid shared his poem "Grandpa's Heart"—written for his "little grandchild"—you opened your browser to buy a congratulatory gift. But, as it turns out, you can leave that Baby Bjorn bouncer sitting in your cart. Because the Hadids are simply trolling us. After fans starting bombarding Bella and Mohamed with questions about the birth, they fessed up: No baby...yet. We're on call until further notice.
Don't Need a Bucket or a Mop
Because Cardi B isn't over here crying a river. Though she shocked fans when she filed for divorce from Offset, the rapper knows she's better off on her own. "I'm OK," she insisted to fans during an Instagram Live. "I want to let you know I have not shed one tear." And you gotta believe her when she tells you this time around, their split had nothing to do with cheating rumors. "I just got tired of f--king arguing," she revealed, later adding, "Sometimes people really do f--king grow apart." Preach.
Save the Mat Talk
The cast of Cheer is going to need more than a pep talk to get through this. After Jerry Harris was arrested on child pornography charges, his teammates spoke out about their shock, confusion and pain. While a "deeply saddened" Gabi Butler admitted her heart was broken, La'Darius Marshall reflected on his own experience as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. "This type of behavior only ruins lives and damages everyone around you," he wrote. "We must do better." It's a sentiment coach Monica Aldama stands behind: "Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation." Now, Jerry is expected to appear in Chicago court today, September 21 at 2 p.m. ET.
She's Baaaaaack
After an arguably less-than-relaxing summer hiatus, Ellen DeGeneres returns to air today. Wait, I've been living under a rock and don't know why the break wasn't all sunshine and rainbows? Let's rewind: In July, The Ellen DeGeneres Show came under fire after several former employees made accusations of a "toxic work environment." There was an internal investigation, three producers were fired and plenty of stars coming forward with their own opinions about Ellen and her show. And while the Emmy winner has yet to publicly speak out about the claims, she did promise "we're gonna talk about it" in a press release ahead of the season 18 premiere. Is her "it" the same "it" we're thinking about? We'll just have to wait and see.
Before You Go...
Please enjoy this video of Sebastian Stan getting drunk and watching the Gossip Girl pilot. We have no choice but to, well, stan.
You know you love us. XOXO, E!