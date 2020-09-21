These Celeb Homes Stole the Show During the 2020 Emmys

Oh, what a night!
The 2020 Emmys featured a number of buzz-worthy moments, but it was the prime real estate that really had viewers talking. During the virtual award show on Sunday, Sept. 20, fans were given a sneak peek inside the homes of Hollywood's A-list celebs. During Zendaya's history-making win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, viewers got to see the Euphoria actress surrounded by loved ones in her living room.
And who could forget Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's Emmys bash...that doubled as a New Year's Eve party. As Witherspoon explained to host Jimmy Kimmel, "We're ready for this year to be over." The celebration—held at Witherspoon's house—appeared to be a backyard bash with part of the Little Fires Everywhere family.
"Shortest #Emmys commute yet!" Witherspoon wrote on Instagram alongside a photo at her house. "Bringing the festivities to my lawn and excited to celebrate the incredible cast and crews of @themorningshow, @biglittlelies and @littlefireshulu tonight!"
Emmy viewers also got to see a glimpse inside Jennifer Aniston's house on Sunday night, when she hosted a mini Friends reunion with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. As Aniston told Kimmel during the live show, "We've been roommates since 1994, Jimmy."
Aniston's pal and fellow nominee Jason Bateman was also at her Emmys celebration.
Did you miss any of these moments from the award show? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Take a look at the gallery below to see all of the celeb homes that were featured during the 2020 Emmys!